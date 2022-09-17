California vs. Notre Dame: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The California Golden Bears and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet up this week at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. The Fighting Irish lost the first three games of the Marcus Freeman era including last year’s bowl game, and they will likely be without the starting quarterback the rest of the season.

Cal (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) used a fantastic defensive performance to hold off the UNLV Rebels 20-14 last weekend as the Golden Bears did not allow a point in the final 1.5 quarters to start the season with consecutive wins. Notre Dame (0-2) is coming off a bad 26-21 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd, and starting QB Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the next four months with an injury. Drew Pyne will get the first opportunity as the fill-in starter.

Notre Dame is an 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Cal a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.5.

California vs. Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.