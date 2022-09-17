South Alabama vs. UCLA: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars meet up in Week 3 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will air on P12N. Both teams are hoping to remain perfect on the season.

UCLA (2-0) is humming so far this season, outscoring their opponents 90-24 combined through two games. The Bruins’ offense, led by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, has scored 45 points in each of their games this season and the defense hasn’t given up 20 points in either of them.

The Jags (2-0) have been equally as impressive, dominating opponents by a combined score of 86-31 on the season. Running back La’Damian Webb is averaging nearly 5 yards per carry this season and has scored four touchdowns in the opening two weeks. Carter Bradley, USA’s QB, has six touchdown passes on the year and he’s thrown them to four different pass-catchers.

UCLA is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes South Alabama a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.

South Alabama vs. UCLA

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.