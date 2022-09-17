 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montana State vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

Montana State and Oregon State face off DAY, DATE. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

The Montana State Bobcats and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 3 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on P12N. Oregon State will need to be focused on Saturday night especially with a big game against the USC Trojans coming next week.

Montana State (2-0) is ranked fourth in the latest FCS rankings and and crushed McNeese State (40-17) in Week 1 and Morehead State (63-13) in Week 2. Oregon State (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) beat a pair of quality Group of 5 programs to start its season with wins over the Boise State Broncos (34-17) and Fresno State Bulldogs (35-32) last weekend with a touchdown on the final play of the game.

Oregon State is a 15.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Montana State a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Montana State vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, September 17
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Pac-12 Network
Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

