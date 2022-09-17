Youngstown State vs. Kentucky: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats and Youngstown State Penguins meet up in Week 3 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Both teams come into this one undefeated, though the Wildcats are hoping to keep momentum up after an upset over Florida last weekend.

Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) is riding high and popped into the top-10 this week after a comeback win on the road over Florida a week ago. The Wildcats' defense has been elite for a few seasons now. They’re off to a fine start again this season, allowing just two total scores in as many games against FBS opponents. Their offense looks solid too, particularly in the air thanks to quarterback Will Levis. He’s got four touchdowns and over 500 yards passing on the season.

The Penguins (2-0), are an FCS team, so nobody is really expecting them to pull off this upset. They’ve been dominant though, winning each of their games by double digits. Combined they’re outscoring opponents 80-30 on the year.

Kentucky is a 32-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and no money line is available. The point total set at 52.

Youngstown State vs. Kentucky

Date: September 17

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.