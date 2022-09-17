ULM vs. Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and ULM Warhawks meet up in Week 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns and will return home for another non-conference game before getting SEC play started.

Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC) committed 15 penalties last weekend and needed a late field goal to beat a Texas team that was playing with an injured backup quarterback for much of the game. ULM (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) was crushed by the Longhorns 52-10 in the season opener but picked up a 35-7 win over Nicolls, an FCS team, as Chandler Rogers threw for more than 250 yards with two touchdowns.

Alabama is a 49.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 61.5.

ULM vs. Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.