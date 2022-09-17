USF vs. Florida: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 18 Florida Gators and USF Bulls meet up in Week 3 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Florida’s offense fell flat in last week’s loss to the Kentucky Wildcats and will look to get back on the right track against a lesser opponent.

Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC) faced as physical of a schedule through the first two weeks with a win over the Utah Utes and loss to Kentucky, and Anthony Richardson completed just 14-of-35 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. USF (1-1, 0-0 AAC) was hammered in Week 1 by the BYU Cougars and returned home to beat Howard 42-20 last Saturday, coming away with three turnovers.

Florida is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2400 on the moneyline. That makes USF a +1200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.

USF vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.