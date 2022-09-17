Nevada vs. Iowa: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Nevada Wolf Pack meet up in Week 3 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Hawkeyes scored 14 total points with one touchdown over their first two games and will look for a much more productive offensive performance on Saturday night.

Iowa (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) put together consecutive brutal showings on offense, and head coach Kirk Ferentz said there will not be a change in quarterback earlier this week as the Hawkeyes look to figure things out before Big Ten play opens. Nevada (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West) allowed 55 points to Incarnate Word, an FCS team, last weekend, and Nate Cox played the whole game at quarterback after splitting reps with Oklahoma State Cowboys transfer Shane Illingworth in the first two matchups.

Iowa is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2800 on the moneyline. That makes Nevada a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 39.5.

Nevada vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.