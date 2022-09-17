 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week

New Mexico State and Wisconsin face off Saturday, September 17. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Washington State v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The New Mexico State Aggies and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 3 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Badgers are coming off a loss as nearly 20-point favorites and will look to get back on track heading into conference play.

Wisconsin (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) outgained the Washington State Cougars 401-253, but turned the ball over three times with two missed field goals in a 17-14 loss last weekend. New Mexico State (0-3) had its final drive come up 14 yards short in a 20-13 loss to the UTEP Miners last Saturday as the Aggies look for their first win of 2022.

Wisconsin is a 37.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 45.5.

New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, September 17
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: BTN
Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

