New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week

The New Mexico State Aggies and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 3 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Badgers are coming off a loss as nearly 20-point favorites and will look to get back on track heading into conference play.

Wisconsin (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) outgained the Washington State Cougars 401-253, but turned the ball over three times with two missed field goals in a 17-14 loss last weekend. New Mexico State (0-3) had its final drive come up 14 yards short in a 20-13 loss to the UTEP Miners last Saturday as the Aggies look for their first win of 2022.

Wisconsin is a 37.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 45.5.

New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.