Michigan State vs. Washington: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 11 Michigan State and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 3 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Both teams will get their first real test of the season after a pair of blowout wins against overmatched programs.

Michigan State (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) blew out the Western Michigan Broncos (35-13) and Akron Zips (52-0) as it heads into its final non-conference game of the season as road underdogs. Washington (2-0, 0-0 Pac-12) crushed the Kent State Golden Flashes (45-20) in Week 1 and Portland State (52-6) in Week 2, led by Indiana Hoosiers transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has thrown for 682 yards with six touchdowns through two games.

Washington is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Michigan State vs. Washington

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.