Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 3 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Rebels picked up a pair of relatively easy victories and could be challenged for the first time against a Power 5 program on the road.

Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) started Jaxson Dart at quarterback in Week 1 against Troy and Luke Altmyer in Week 2 against Central Arkansas, so we’ll see if one plays the entire game or if there is a split in reps on Saturday afternoon. Georgia Tech (1-1, 0-1 ACC) let things get away from it in the fourth quarter in the season opener against the Clemson Tigers but picked up a 35-17 win over Western Carolina last weekend and will need a much better defensive performance to hang in this one.

Ole Miss is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -740 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +540 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.