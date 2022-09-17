UConn vs. Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 3

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and UConn Huskies meet up in Week 3 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. JJ McCarthy officially won the Wolverines quarterback battle and will start moving forward.

Michigan (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) started Cade McNamara in Week 1 and went with McCarthy in Week 2 as the QB competition bled into the regular season, but Jim Harbaugh ruled the former 5-star recruit QB1 for the final non-conference game. UConn (1-2) lost Penn State Nittany Lions transfer Ta’Quan Roberson in Week 0 and could not hang with the Syracuse Orange in a 48-14 home loss last weekend.

Michigan is a 47.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board with the point total set at 58.5.

UConn vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 17

Start time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

