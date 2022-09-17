Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 8

After suspending play last weekend due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League returns with Matchday 8. There are still some postponements due to events surrounding the Queen, but most of the matches will go ahead as planned.

Here’s a look at some of the top DFS plays on DraftKings for contests on Matchday 8, along with value plays who could help you round out your lineup.

Top Players

Harry Kane, TOT vs. LEI ($11,900) — The Tottenham striker has been on fire this season with five goals. He’s averaging 18.2 DKFP per match and is coming off a strong 19.6-point showing against Fulham. Look for Kane to have another big game against one of the worst teams in the Premier League this season.

James Maddison, LEI vs. TOT ($8,400) — Leicester City have been awful, but Maddison is the lone bright spot in this squad. Although the midfielder is looking to get back into form after some duds. If anyone is able to get Leciester points in this contest, it’ll be Maddison.

Gabriel Martinelli, ARS vs. BRE ($9,400) — Martinelli had a rough game against Manchester United, but he’s been great overall. The Arsenal forward is coming into Matchday 8 scoring 24+ DKFP in the two of the last three contests, and he’s averaging 18.1 DKFP per game. Look for him to pace the Gunners when they take on Brentford.

Value Players

Martin Odegaard, ARS vs. BRE ($7,200) — Odegaard has slipped up a bit in recent matches, but he did have some big outings prior to a few duds against Aston Villa and Manchester United. Look for the midfielder to have a better effort against Brentford.

Vladimir Coufal, WHU vs. EVE ($4,900) — Coufal might seem like a bad play given he hasn’t hit double digits in fantasy points yet but the West Ham defender is a model of consistency. He could break through against Everton in Matchday 8.

Dominic Solanke, BOU vs. NEW ($6,200) — The Bournemouth striker started off the season slow, but comes into this match scoring 22.8 DKFP in his last outing. In a game that could be sneakily high-scoring, Solanke offers great value at this price point.