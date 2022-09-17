Full undercard for Canelo vs. GGG super middleweight title fight

The boxing spotlight will be focused entirely on Las Vegas this weekend as Canelo Álvarez faces off against Gennady Golovkin for the undisputed super middleweight title. Canelo is a -550 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while GGG is a +380 underdog. The full card will air on a DAZN PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The main event ring talks are scheduled for approximately 11 p.m., but there will be plenty of boxing to enjoy ahead of it. The full card features four other title bouts, topped by Jesse Rodriguez putting his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line against Israel Gonzalez. Rodriguez is a sizable -1600 favorite in his second defense of his title.

Prior to that, Ali Akhmedov faces Gabriel Rosado for the vacant IBF North American super middleweight title. Akhmedivo is a -600 favorite while Rosado is a +400 underdog. Akhmedov has won two straight fights since suffering a stunning final round knockout at the hands of Carlos Gongora in 2020. Rosado has lost two straight including a majority decision loss most recently to Shane Mosley, Jr.

The other title fights on the card include Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway for the vacant WBA International middleweight title and Diego Pachevo vs. Enrique Collazo for the vacant WBC United States super middleweight title. Williams is a -575 favorite and Pacheco is a -3000 favorite.

Full Card for Canelo vs. GGG 3