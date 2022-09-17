How did Canelo Alvarez do in his last fight?

When Canelo Alvarez steps in the ring with Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time he will be looking to bounce back from the second loss of his career.

Alvarez, a -550 favorite against Golovkin at DraftKings Sportsbook, was looking to add another light heavyweight title to his collection this past May 7th. He faced off against undefeated Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight championship on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite moving up in weight and fighting a naturally bigger fighter, Alvarez was -525 favorite in the fight. Bivol, a +390 underdog, proved to be difficult to handle with his size and length. Alvarez couldn’t get inside to land his punishing body shots and Bivol proved to be too big physically to handle.

There were no knockdowns in the fight, but Bivol controlled the action and earned a unanimous decision win getting a 115-113 score from each of the three judges.