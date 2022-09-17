How did Gennadiy Golovkin do in his last fight?

Gennadiy Golovkin will try to avenge the only blemishes on his career record Saturday when he faces Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golovkin (42-1-1) will be a +370 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook in the third fight between he and Alvarez. It’s possible this could be the last fight for the 40-year-old future Boxing Hall of Famer if he leaves the ring as a winner.

He has not been as active as Alvarez since their last fight on September 15, 2018, which Golovkin lost by split decision. Alvarez has fought nine times since then while ‘Triple G’ has only fought four times. He did win all four fights, with three coming by knockout. Golovkin’s most recent fight was in April, when he fought Ryota Murata for the WBA super middleweight title.

Murata was a +410 underdog, but that didn’t stop the Japanese middleweight from a strong start, taking advantage of an older, slower Golovkin. But Murata couldn’t keep up the pace and Golovkin began to look like the punisher puncher we are familiar with in the middle rounds. He overpowered and bullied Murata around before finishing him with a nasty right in the ninth round.