UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 contenders in the bantamweight division between Cory Sandhagen, ranked No. 4, and Yadong Song, ranked 10th. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 12.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Main event, #4 Cory Sandhagen: -200
#10 Yadong Song: +170
Chidi Njokuani: -105
Gregory Rodrigues: -115
Andre Fili: -120
Bill Algeo: +100
Joe Pyfer: -410
Alen Amedovski: +330
Tanner Boser: -190
Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira: +160
Preliminary card
Anthony Hernandez: -170
Marc-Andre Barriault: +145
Damon Jackson: +160
Pat Sabatini: -190
Trevin Giles: -200
Louis Cosce: +170
#7 Aspen Ludd: -130
#8 Sara Mcmann: +110
Denise Gomes: +215
Loma Lookboonmee: -255
Trey Ogden: +235
Daniel Zellhuber: -280
Mariya Agapova: +130
Gillian Robertson: -150
Tony Gravely: +135
Javid Basharat: -155
Nikolas Motta: -225
Cameron Vancamp: +190
