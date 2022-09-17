UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 contenders in the bantamweight division between Cory Sandhagen, ranked No. 4, and Yadong Song, ranked 10th. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 12.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Main event, #4 Cory Sandhagen: -200

#10 Yadong Song: +170

Chidi Njokuani: -105

Gregory Rodrigues: -115

Andre Fili: -120

Bill Algeo: +100

Joe Pyfer: -410

Alen Amedovski: +330

Tanner Boser: -190

Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira: +160

Preliminary card

Anthony Hernandez: -170

Marc-Andre Barriault: +145

Damon Jackson: +160

Pat Sabatini: -190

Trevin Giles: -200

Louis Cosce: +170

#7 Aspen Ludd: -130

#8 Sara Mcmann: +110

Denise Gomes: +215

Loma Lookboonmee: -255

Trey Ogden: +235

Daniel Zellhuber: -280

Mariya Agapova: +130

Gillian Robertson: -150

Tony Gravely: +135

Javid Basharat: -155

Nikolas Motta: -225

Cameron Vancamp: +190

