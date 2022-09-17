 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Cory Sandhagen vs. Yadong Song

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 17. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By nafselon76
MMA: UFC 241-Assuncao vs Sandhagen Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 contenders in the bantamweight division between Cory Sandhagen, ranked No. 4, and Yadong Song, ranked 10th. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 12.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Main event, #4 Cory Sandhagen: -200
#10 Yadong Song: +170

Chidi Njokuani: -105
Gregory Rodrigues: -115

Andre Fili: -120
Bill Algeo: +100

Joe Pyfer: -410
Alen Amedovski: +330

Tanner Boser: -190
Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira: +160

Preliminary card

Anthony Hernandez: -170
Marc-Andre Barriault: +145

Damon Jackson: +160
Pat Sabatini: -190

Trevin Giles: -200
Louis Cosce: +170

#7 Aspen Ludd: -130
#8 Sara Mcmann: +110

Denise Gomes: +215
Loma Lookboonmee: -255

Trey Ogden: +235
Daniel Zellhuber: -280

Mariya Agapova: +130
Gillian Robertson: -150

Tony Gravely: +135
Javid Basharat: -155

Nikolas Motta: -225
Cameron Vancamp: +190

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation