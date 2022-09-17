Barcelona vs. Elche: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Barcelona head into La Liga Matchday 6 as they play host to Elche on Saturday morning, with kickoff slated for 10:15 a.m. ET from Camp Nou. The contest will be available to watch in the United States on ESPN+.

Barcelona are the heavy favorites to win this one, priced at -1200 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the match. A draw is +850 while Elche are huge underdogs at +2000 on the board.

Barcelona v. Elche

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -1200

Draw: +850

Elche: +2000

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -1200

Barca have been looking fantastic so far in La Liga play this season, sitting in second place with 13 points and a 4-1-0 record. They started off the season with a scoreless draw against Rayo Vallecano, but have won every match since. They’re coming off a comfortable 4-0 win over Cadiz last week thanks to goals from Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, and Ousmane Dembele. Lewandowski is off to a flying start, leading the league with six goals on the season so far.

Not only have they won an impressive four in a row but they’ve done it while juggling midweek Champions League matches as well, with Europe’s biggest tournament getting underway in early September.

Elche hasn’t fared so well, only collecting one point from their first four matches as they sit in 19th place. They’ve only been able to notch two goals through the first stretch, coming courtesy of Alex Collado and Ezequiel Ponce, while allowing 11 goals from opponents so far.

All signs point to an easy Barcelona win against a team who’s never logged a win over the Spanish giants. Back the home side to get the victory in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.