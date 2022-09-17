Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga action continues with Matchday 7 this weekend as FC Augsburg plays host to Bayern Munich Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from WWK Arena in Augsburg and can be watched via livestream on ESPN+.

Bayern Munich is heavily favored to win this match on the road, priced at -700 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Augsburg sits at +1200 while a draw comes in at +700.

Augsburg v. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Augsburg: +1200

Draw: +700

Bayern Munich: -700

Moneyline pick: Draw +700

At first glance it might be a no-brainer to pick Bayern Munich at -700, but when you look at their past results and realize they’ve turned in three straight draws in league play, picking another draw at +700 doesn’t seem so far fetched. Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Stuttgart last week makes three straight while they find themselves in the middle of some schedule congestion, juggling Champions League and DFB Pokal play along with Bundesliga matches.

Bayern are coming off their third straight midweek match after facing off against Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona on Tuesday in UCL play, so Julian Nagelsmann may have some tired legs in his squad ahead of the clash in Augsburg.

FC Augsburg are coming off a solid 1-0 win over Werder Bremen last week, thanks to the lone goal from Ermedin Demirovic. They now see themselves in 13th place and have a full week of rest under their belts while they welcome Bayern Munich to their home ground.

If there ever was a time for Augsburg to pull off another positive result against the Bundesliga giants, that time would be now while they’re in the thick of a very busy schedule. Given Bayern’s recent form and Augsburg’s momentum after their win last week, it’s just too tough to pass up a draw at +700 in this one.

