Canelo vs. GGG 3 live stream: How to watch super middleweight title bout via live stream

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet up for the third time in their careers, this time with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line, and Canelo-GGG3 will be primarily a live streaming affair. Canelo-GGG 3 will be available on traditional cable and satellite providers, but many will chose to watch online via the DAZN PPV live stream.
The event gets started at 5 p.m. with preliminary fights and then the PPV main card gets started at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to start at approximately 11 p.m. ET. The DAZN PPV will cost $64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, who will also get a month of DAZN. You can also order the fight through PPV.com for $84.99.
The main card will feature four title bouts, with the most notable fight — other than the main event — being Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the former’s WBC junior bantamweight title. While Canelo is a -550 favorite to beat GGG at DraftKings Sportsbook, Rodriguez is a -1660 favorite to retain his title.
Main Card for Canelo vs. GGG 3
- Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
- Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, for IBF North American super middleweight title
- Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, for WBA International middleweight title
Preliminary card for Canelo vs. GGG 3
- Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, for WBC United States super middleweight title
- Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Angel, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, junior bantamweight