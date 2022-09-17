What time will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start on Saturday

The Canelo-GGG trilogy is set to come to a close on Saturday. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. The fight will likely get going in the 11 p.m. ET hour on a DAZN PPV.
The main card for the PPV gets going at 8 p.m. ET. The card features five title bouts including the main event. The undercard wraps with Jesse Rodriguez putting his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line against Israel Gonzalez. Once that fight wraps, Canelo and GGG will head to the ring, with that expected at approximately 11 p.m.
Canelo is a -550 favorite to win Saturday’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, while GGG is +370. The favored fight outcome is a Canelo decision at +105. Both previous bouts of this trilogy went to a decision with the fighters settling for a majority draw in the first bout and Canelo winning a split decision in their rematch.
Full Card for Canelo vs. GGG 3
- Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
- Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10 rounds, for IBF North American super middleweight title
- Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway, 10 rounds, for WBA International middleweight title
- Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo, 10 rounds, for WBC United States super middleweight title
- Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Angel, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
- Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley, 6 rounds, junior bantamweight