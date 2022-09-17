What time will Canelo vs. GGG 3 fight start on Saturday

The Canelo-GGG trilogy is set to come to a close on Saturday. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. The fight will likely get going in the 11 p.m. ET hour on a DAZN PPV.

The main card for the PPV gets going at 8 p.m. ET. The card features five title bouts including the main event. The undercard wraps with Jesse Rodriguez putting his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line against Israel Gonzalez. Once that fight wraps, Canelo and GGG will head to the ring, with that expected at approximately 11 p.m.

Canelo is a -550 favorite to win Saturday’s bout at DraftKings Sportsbook, while GGG is +370. The favored fight outcome is a Canelo decision at +105. Both previous bouts of this trilogy went to a decision with the fighters settling for a majority draw in the first bout and Canelo winning a split decision in their rematch.

Full Card for Canelo vs. GGG 3