Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Fortinet Championship on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, CA. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Justin Lower plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the final day of the PGA TOUR’s 2022 Fortinet Championship, and with some inclement weather incoming there will be a shortened day at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Players will go off in groups of three off both tees, which is unusual for the fourth round of a pro golf event. And the early start time means most of the TV coverage will be moved as well.

Right now Justin Lower at -13 holds a one-shot lead over the 2021 Fortinet Champion Max Homa and 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett with 18 holes remaining. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the favorite at +240, with Lower the second choice at +320. Willett checks in at +550 despite being the only major champion in the final group.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. PGA Tour Live will have all the coverage, and expect the Golf Channel to broadcast as well despite the change in time.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Sunday.

2022 Fortinet Championship Final Round Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
1:12 PM Tee #1 Justin Lower Max Homa Danny Willett
1:01 PM Tee #1 Byeong Hun An Davis Thompson Paul Haley II
1:01 PM Tee #10 Lucas Glover C.T. Pan
12:50 PM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Matt Kuchar Harrison Endycott
12:50 PM Tee #10 Michael Thompson Hideki Matsuyama
12:39 PM Tee #1 Mark Hubbard Austin Smotherman Sahith Theegala
12:39 PM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Cameron Percy Gary Woodland
12:28 PM Tee #1 Rickie Fowler Zac Blair Zecheng Dou
12:28 PM Tee #10 Greyson Sigg Matti Schmid Jacob Bridgeman
12:17 PM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Nick Taylor Chris Kirk
12:17 PM Tee #10 Nick Watney Matt Wallace Chris Stroud
12:06 PM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Kramer Hickok Joseph Bramlett
12:06 PM Tee #10 J.J. Spaun Nate Lashley Brice Garnett
11:55 AM Tee #1 Tom Hoge S.H. Kim Taylor Moore
11:55 AM Tee #10 Andrew Landry Emiliano Grillo Stephan Jaeger
11:44 AM Tee #1 Brandon Hagy Brendon Todd Denny McCarthy
11:44 AM Tee #10 Harris English Taylor Pendrith Nick Hardy
11:33 AM Tee #1 Wyndham Clark Jimmy Walker Vincent Norrman
11:33 AM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman James Hahn Robby Shelton
11:22 AM Tee #1 Thomas Detry Austin Eckroat Will Gordon
11:22 AM Tee #10 Taylor Montgomery Matthias Schwab Brandt Snedeker
11:11 AM Tee #1 Ben Taylor Scott Harrington Ben Martin
11:11 AM Tee #10 Alex Noren Troy Merritt Chris Gotterup
11:00 AM Tee #1 Aaron Baddeley Beau Hossler Doug Ghim
11:00 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Adam Schenk Alex Smalley

