Full list of tee times for Final Round of the Fortinet Championship on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the PGA TOUR’s 2022 Fortinet Championship, and with some inclement weather incoming there will be a shortened day at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Players will go off in groups of three off both tees, which is unusual for the fourth round of a pro golf event. And the early start time means most of the TV coverage will be moved as well.

Right now Justin Lower at -13 holds a one-shot lead over the 2021 Fortinet Champion Max Homa and 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett with 18 holes remaining. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the favorite at +240, with Lower the second choice at +320. Willett checks in at +550 despite being the only major champion in the final group.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. PGA Tour Live will have all the coverage, and expect the Golf Channel to broadcast as well despite the change in time.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on Sunday.