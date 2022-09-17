How much are Canelo and GGG getting paid for Saturday’s super middleweight title bout

The undisputed super middleweight title is up for grabs on Saturday when Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet to potentially close out their trilogy. However, neither will go home empty-handed with a loss. The Canelo-GGG 3 purses and total prize money is going to be substantial.

Sorting out how much money a fighter earns in a fight is an inexact science. We might find out the guaranteed money they’ll earn through the state athletic commission, but the PPV splits are always a little trickier. You have to factor in all the forms of PPVs and we usually don’t see a 100% exact PPV buy figure.

We might hear something from an ESPN reporter, but in the meantime, we are left to rely on websites like SportsZion and Total Reporter. They are “reporting” Canelo is set to earn $10 million in guaranteed money while GGG is set to earn $8 million in guaranteed money. The PPV split based on their math is 60-40 for Canelo.

There are reports from more reliable sources that provide some helpful underlying information. On February 6, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported Canelo and his promoter Eddie Hearn were going to sign a two-fight deal worth “upward of $85 million” for Canelo to fight Dmitry Bivol and then Gennady Golovkin. On February 25, the deal was reported as done and that Canelo “could earn as much as $100 million altogether.”

In the previous two bouts, Canelo earned $5 million guaranteed per fight while GGG earned $3 million guaranteed in the first bout and $5 million guaranteed in the second. The PPV splits percentages have been reported as 70/30 for Canelo in the first bout and 55/45 for Canelo in the second bout.