Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The boxing world will be focused on a single card this weekend. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin square off for the third time with the undisputed super middleweight championship on the line. Canelo looks to put a bow on this trilogy when the two face off on a DAZN PPV.

The spotlight will be on Canelo and GGG, but the main card features a solid final bout before the main event. Jesse Rodriguez puts his WBC junior bantamweight title on the line when he faces Israel Gonzalez.

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez

The PPV card gets started at 8 p.m. ET with Canelo and GGG expected to head to the ring at approximately 11 p.m. ET. With Rodriguez being the final bout of the undercard, we can expect them to hit the ring early in the 10 p.m. hour.

The DAZN PPV will cost $64.99 for current subscribers and $84.99 for new subscribers, who will also get a month of DAZN. You can also order the fight through PPV.com for $84.99. Traditional cable and satellite will have viewing options as well.

Fighter history

Rodriguez is making his second defense of a title he won in February. He won a unanimous decision over Carlos Cuadras to claim the title. He then retained it with an eighth round TKO of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in June. Rodriguez is 16-0 entering his third fight of the year.

Gonzalez is 25-4-1 and getting his fourth crack at a major title, and sixth overall title shot. In December 2015, he won the WBC FECOMBOX interim junior bantamweight title. In February 2018, November 2018, and October 2020 he got shots at the IBF, WBA regular, and WBA super junior bantamweight titles. He lost all three bouts and later finished in a majority draw against Jose Martinez for the WBO NABO bantamweight title.

Moneyline

Rodriguez: -1600

Gonzalez: +750

Fight Outcome

Rodriguez by decision or technical decision: +275

Rodriguez by KO, TKO, or DQ: -300

Draw: +2500

Gonzalez by decision or technical decision: +2000

Gonzalez by KO, TKO, or DQ: +1200

Full card for Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez