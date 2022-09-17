Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel González: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The boxing world will be focused on Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, but the main card features another notable title match just ahead of the main event. WBC junior bantamweight champ Jesse Rodriguez makes his second title defense when he faces Israel González. The bout should get started in the 10 p.m. ET hour and will air as part of the DAZN PPV.

Rodriguez is 16-0 and coming off a June victory over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in which he secured an eighth round stoppage to defend his belt. González is 25-4-1 and has a pair of eight-round unanimous decision wins this year over Misael Gracia Acevedo and Samuel Gutierrez Hernandez. Prior to that he was 1-1-1, with the loss and draw coming in a pair of title fights.

Rodriguez comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1600 favorite while González is a +750 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Rodriguez stoppage at -300 followed by a Rodriguez decision at +275. A González stoppage is +1200 and a González decision is +2000.

We’ll be providing live round-by-round updates until a winner is determined.

