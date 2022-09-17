Canelo vs. GGG : Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The boxing world will have all eyes on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin face off in the main event of a DAZN PPV to potentially close out their trilogy of title fights. The bout is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. ET hour.

The two fighters previously fought for middleweight supremacy. They fought to a majority draw in 2017, which left GGG with his WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO titles and Canelo with The Ring title. A year later, Canelo won a majority decision to claim GGG’s WBA, WBC, and IBO titles, and also claim the then vacant The Ring title.

Four years later, they now meet in the super middleweight division. Canelo is the undisputed champ, having claimed all five major titles. This is GGG’s first fight in the higher weight class, while Canelo has bounced between super middleweight and light heavyweight for much of the past four years.

Canelo comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -550 favorite while GGG is a +370 underdog. The favored outcome is Canelo by decision at +100 followed by Canelo by stoppage at +150. A GGG decision is +700 while a GGG stoppage is +900

We’ll be providing live round-by-round updates for Canelo-GGG 3 until we have a winner.

Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin round-by-round results

