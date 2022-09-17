Canelo Alvarez beats GGG: Who will Canelo fight next?

With a dominating win over Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has retired the man he faced in a trilogy that went across weight classes.

But who is next for the Mexican star, and one of the most popular athletes in the history of his homeland?

It would seem a rematch with Dmitry Bivol could make sense. Bivol stopped Alvarez at light heavyweight in May by unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 115-113 for the WBA light heavyweight champion, but it probably wasn’t that close.

If Alvarez wants to stay at his current weight, a fight with the 26-0 David Benavidez would make sense. Some organizations could make it a mandatory as Benavidez has cleaned out everyone else, but all the belts at 168 lbs. belong to one man. It would be a superfight as Benavidez’s Mexican-American heritage and Alvarez’s deep love of his home country could make the fans divided.

But with most of the other contenders in the division (Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant) cleaned out already by Canelo, the only thing the four-weight-world-champion can do is likely move up or down unless he wants to fight Benavidez.