What time is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, September 17 for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. This marks the final race of the first round of the playoffs, after which the field will cut down to 12 drivers. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live.

The night race is 500 laps covering 266.5 miles and usually lasts between 2:45 and three hours. Kyle Larson won last year’s race with a time of 3:02:56, Kevin Harvick won the 2020 race in 2:46:43, and Denny Hamlin won the 2019 race in 2:49:09.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are the co-favorites heading into this race with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott follow at +750 and Christopher Bell rounds out at the top five at +800.

The current top 12 in the playoff standings are as follows with their current point total: