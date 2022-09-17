 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway via live online stream.

A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series continues its 2022 playoffs on Saturday under the lights of Bristol Motor Speedway. The senior circuit will run the Bass Pro Shops Night Race to close out the first round of the 16-driver playoff.

The race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. Fans can watch the race online through a pair of live stream options. USA Network and NBC Sports Live will be available if you have a subscription to either service. If not, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Cup playoff series will cut down to 12 drivers once this race wraps. Christopher Bell currently leads the playoff race with 2,108 points, and is followed in the top five by William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney. Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric are tied for 11th and 12th with 2,052 points. Kyle Busch is the first driver on the outside looking in with 2,050 points. The other three drivers outside the top 12 are Austin Dillon (2,049), Chase Briscoe (2,043), and Kevin Harvick (2,017).

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win the race with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are next at +750, and Christopher Bell follows at +800. Larson won last year’s race, Kevin Harvick won the year before, and Hamlin won in 2019.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race live stream

Date: Saturday, September 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Starting lineup

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Aric Almirola 10
2 Chase Briscoe 14
3 Alex Bowman 48
4 Denny Hamlin 11
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Kevin Harvick 4
8 Christopher Bell 20
9 Austin Cindric 2
10 Brad Keselowski 6
11 Cole Custer 41
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 A.J. Allmendinger 16
14 Bubba Wallace 45
15 Joey Logano 22
16 William Byron 24
17 Tyler Reddick 8
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Justin Haley 31
20 Chris Buescher 17
21 Kyle Busch 18
22 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Erik Jones 43
25 Ty Gibbs 23
26 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Austin Dillon 3
29 Daniel Suarez 99
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Cody Ware 51
33 B.J. McLeod 78
34 Ty Dillon 42
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 J.J. Yeley 15

