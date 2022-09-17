How to watch NASCAR’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series continues its 2022 playoffs on Saturday under the lights of Bristol Motor Speedway. The senior circuit will run the Bass Pro Shops Night Race to close out the first round of the 16-driver playoff.

The race gets underway at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. Fans can watch the race online through a pair of live stream options. USA Network and NBC Sports Live will be available if you have a subscription to either service. If not, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Cup playoff series will cut down to 12 drivers once this race wraps. Christopher Bell currently leads the playoff race with 2,108 points, and is followed in the top five by William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney. Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric are tied for 11th and 12th with 2,052 points. Kyle Busch is the first driver on the outside looking in with 2,050 points. The other three drivers outside the top 12 are Austin Dillon (2,049), Chase Briscoe (2,043), and Kevin Harvick (2,017).

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win the race with +700 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are next at +750, and Christopher Bell follows at +800. Larson won last year’s race, Kevin Harvick won the year before, and Hamlin won in 2019.

2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race live stream

Date: Saturday, September 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Starting lineup