Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Chicago

There will be $4 million in first-place prize money up for grabs at Rich Harvest Farms on Sunday when the LIV Golf Chicago Invitational concludes. With a total of $25 million on the line, there will be plenty to play for from Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The World No. 3 Cameron Smith enters the last day with a two-shot lead at -10 over No. 23 Dustin Johnson, the two highest-ranked players on the LIV Tour entering this weekend. Peter Uihlein sits at -7 entering the last day, and that will be the final threesome on the course that will start on Hole No. 1 and finish on Hole No. 18 in LIV’s shotgun format.

The final round gets underway with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours.

You can watch LIV Golf Chicago on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, official YouTube channel or official Facebook page.

Below is the full list of starting holes for Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the golf course at Rich Harvest Farms at Sugar Grove, Illinois on Sunday.

Note: The following are projected holes and starting times, but have yet to be confirmed by LIV. Once that is done, if anything changes we’ll update it below.