Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner out with shoulder sprain: Who will replace him?

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of the Fighting game against Marshall on Saturday, and will likely be out for the rest of the season.

The injury, an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, required surgery this week, per head coach Marcus Freeman. The rehabilitation period is expected to last about four months, which puts Buchner out of commission until January.

Buchner was replaced by backup Drew Pyne, who threw for one touchdown and one interception in the final minutes of the Irish’s shocking loss against the Thundering Herd. Pyne is expected to start for Notre Dame in their matchup against the California Golden Bears this Saturday.

It should go without saying, but typically when an arm goes limp like Tyler Buchner’s did after this weight-bearing hit the recovery timeline is substantial.



No official diagnosis on the Notre Dame starting quarterback yet, but that looks like a severe shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/2vhg7uBdKc — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) September 11, 2022

The Irish have started 0-2 behind Buchner, dropping games to Ohio State and Marshall. In the 2022 season, he threw for 378 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions, and rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Pyne was 3-6 for 20 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief. He’s 20-39 in three seasons in South Bend with three touchdowns and just that one INT. And he’ll be the replacement for Buchner against the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday.