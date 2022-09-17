Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers projected out with shoulder sprain: Can he play vs. UTSA?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers may be out for 2-6 weeks after suffering an AC joint sprain in his left (non-throwing) shoulder against Alabama on Saturday. He left the game late in the first quarter and did not return.

Quinn Ewers left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the 1st quarter



Hudson Card will step in at QB for Texas



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/pqQf5p6TU1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

Hailed as a freshman phenom, Ewers was 9-of-12 passing for 134 yards before the injury. The 2-6 week estimate is a result of several different reports from The Athletic and ESPN. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has not yet given reporters an exact timetable on Ewers’ recovery.

In fact Sarkisian refuses to rule out his starter for the game against the Roadrunners this weekend. While this is very likely gamesmanship by the former Alabama and Falcons offensive coordinator, if Ewers is actually taking reps in practice he might actually be able to get in a game if needed. But we’ll believe he’s actually available when we see him actually take a snap under live action.

Backup Hudson Card filled in for Ewers, but had to play through an ankle injury that he sustained mid-game in the Longhorns’ 20-19 loss in Austin. He is also questionable for this weekend’s matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners, who will be a tough opponent for the Longhorns.

Texas is currently a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The third string quarterback for the Longhorns is redshirt freshman Charles Wright.