Who won Canelo vs. GGG 2, who was favored in rematch, how much money did they make?

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will meet for the undisputed super middleweight championship Saturday, September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (57-2-2) will put his WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring titles on the line against Golovkin. The fight will be on DAZN PPV. Alvarez is a -550 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Golokvin will be the underdog at +370.

This is the third fight between the two. Their first fight on September 16, 2017 was a draw. The second fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena on September 15, 2018 for the unified middleweight championship.

Golovkin was thought by many to have won the first fight and was installed as a -145 favorite with Alvarez a +125 underdog. The second fight took on a different feel than the first one. Alvarez was much more aggressive, especially with the power shots. Golovkin was a little more jab heavy and held a 234-202 advantage in landed shots on CompuBox, but Alvarez probably landed the harder punches and he threw less for a higher accuracy percentage.

In a really close fight that came down to the last round Alvarez won by split decision. Glenn Feldman scored the fight a 114-114 draw, but Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scored the fight 115-113 for Alvarez, giving him the win. Feldman gave the final four rounds to Golovkin. Moretti and Weisfeld both judges gave Alvarez the final round. Had it swung the other way all three cards would have been 114-114.

The rematch drew well generating $120 million in revenue with 1.1 million PPV buys. Both fighters received $5 million in guaranteed money with Alvarez getting 55 percent of the PPV split to Golovkin’s 45 percent cut.