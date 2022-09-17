Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis: Status for game vs. Western Michigan

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers will be in action tonight when hitting the road against the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Entering the contest, starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has been deemed a game-time decision for the road matchup against their MAC foe.

Slovis took a nasty hit and sustained an upper body injury right before the halftime of last week’s 34-31 overtime loss to Tennessee. On Monday, head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed his regret for not simply kneeling the clock out to end the half. Backup quarterback Nick Patti took over following Slovis injury but tweaked his ankle in the second half, leaving his status for Saturday’s contest is up in the air as well.

Slovis was one of the notable quarterbacks to find a new home after entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season. In his Pitt debut, the former USC signal caller helped lead the Panthers to an exciting 38-31 victory over long lost rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl two weeks ago.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Pitt is a 10.5-point favorite, with the total set at 48.