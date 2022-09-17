Ohio State RB Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Status for game vs. Toledo

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will be in action tonight when hosting the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. Entering the contest, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been listed as probable and it looks like that he will suit up for this in-state non-conference matchup.

Smith-Njigba sustained a hamstring injury early in the the team’s 21-10 victory over Notre Dame two weeks ago. The star junior wideout from Rockwall, TX, sat out of the team’s 45-12 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday as Marvin Harrison Jr. held down the fort for the OSU receivers. On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day provided some positive news when saying that both he and fellow wide receiver Julian Fleming were expected to play come Saturday.

Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 season with the highest odds among any receiver to win the Heisman Trophy on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is coming off a breakout campaign last year where he hauled in 95 targets for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.