Who will be the quarterback for Penn State vs. Auburn?

The No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions will head into SEC country this afternoon when facing the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. When the Big Ten power steps on the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL, fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford will start for PSU.

A veteran like Clifford starting on the road in a hostile environment isn’t necessarily groundbreaking news. However, it should be noted that there’s a wave of momentum behind freshman quarterback Drew Allar eventually eclipsing the fifth-year senior for the starting job. Rated by 247 as the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Allar is already being hyped up as potentially the next great generational talent in Happy Valley. Stepping in during garbage time of the team’s 46-10 victory over Ohio last week, the Medina, OH, product went 6-8 through the air for 88 yards and two touchdowns, drawing praise from both Penn State fans and head coach James Franklin.

Meanwhile, some in the Penn State community have been eager to move on from Clifford. He has put up good numbers throughout his run with the program, but hasn’t performed to the elite levels of counterparts at rivals like Ohio State. The veteran sputtered at points through their season opener at Purdue two weeks ago before orchestrating a game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes.

We’ll keep an eye on Clifford and Allar as the Nittany Lions head to the Plains this afternoon.