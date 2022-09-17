Michael Pittman injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

UDPATE: The Colts downgraded Michael Pittman to OUT for Week 2, so he will not be available. Consider Ashton Dulin or Parris Campbell as options if you’re short-handed at the wide receiver or flex positions.

After a big outing last week, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman is in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pittman suffered a quadriceps injury in practice on Wednesday this week. He missed Thursday and Friday’s sessions, and he’s been officially listed as questionable for this week’s game.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously, missing consecutive practices to end the week is never a good sign for a player’s availability. But there’s always the chance that the Colts were taking it easy with him too. One of the team’s beat writers predicted that Pittman will be able to play this week, but he could be somewhat limited in the game itself.

The Colts are already down a receiver with Alec Pierce out with a concussion this week. If Pittman can’t play, Ashton Dulin and Parris Campbell could be worth a look. Dulin had six targets to Campbell’s four last week. Running back Nyheim Hines could see more work too, and obviously Jonathan Taylor could have an even bigger game.

Jacksonville is a plus matchup for any passing game, having given up 313 yards and four touchdowns last week to Washington’s Carson Wentz. So if Pittman can play, he’s worth a spot in your lineup. The Colts have a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, so keep an eye on last minute reports trickling in that morning.