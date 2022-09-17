College football injury report Week 3: Status of Ewers, Slovis, more with live updates

Week 3 of the college football season is here and the injuries are already starting to pile up up around the country. And in this space we’ll keep tabs on key injuries for some of the top teams in the nation and provide updates as the day moves along.

This isn’t a cohesive list of all players, but only those that might move a betting line one way or another for schools in the Power Five, or Group of Five schools in rankings contention. For a more comprehensive list of all FBS teams click here, but keep in mind that information might not be updated as quickly as we’ll attempt to do here. And for bettors, speed is everything.

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina, Noon ET

Georgia

WR Adonai Mitchell - Doubtful (Ankle)

South Carolina

WR Corey Rucker - Questionable (Undisclosed)

No. 12 BYU vs. No. 25 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU

WR Puka Nacua - Questionable (Ankle)

WR Gunner Romney - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Ole Miss

QB Luke Altmyer - Probable (Upper body)

Notre Dame vs. Cal, 3:30 p.m. ET

Notre Dame

QB Tyler Buchner - Out for season (Shoulder)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Toledo, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Probable (Hamstring)

WR Julian Fleming - Probable (Undisclosed)

WR Kamryn Babb - Probable (Knee)

No. 23 Pitt vs. Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pitt

QB Kedon Slovis - Game-time decision (Undisclosed)

QB Nick Patti - Questionable (Leg)

RB Rodney Hammond Jr. - Questionable (Leg)

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA, 8 p.m. ET

Texas

QB Quinn Ewers - Doubtful (shoulder)

QB Hudson Card - Questionable (ankle)

No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET

Miami

WR Xavier Restrepo - out indefinitely (foot)

OT Zion Nelson - Questionable (Knee)