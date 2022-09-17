Pick on the Moneyline for the Royals-Red Sox game on September 17

It has been a forgettable 2022 season for the Kansas City Royals, but have seen young starter Brady Singer have a strong showing and will look to him to continue his upward trajectory on Saturday in Boston against the Red Sox.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox (-155, 9)

Singer has made 13 starts since the beginning of July, posting a 2.45 ERA with 0.8 home runs per nine innings allowed after having a 4.30 ERA and 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed from April through June.

The young Singer gets pair against the oldest active starting MLB pitcher Rich Hill, who gone the opposite way with a 5.40 ERA since July began after a pitching to a 4.09 ERA the first three month of the season.

Hill has also had a tough time pitching in Boston, with his ERA 5.88 at home while allowing 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed, which drops to a 3.88 ERA with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed on the road.

The Red Sox back up Hill with the league’s worst bullpen in terms of ERA since the All-Star Break, posting a mark of a 5.58 ERA, with no other team having a 5.05 ERA or worse the second half of the season.

The Royals are 6-1 in Singer’s last seven starts and will take advantage of a Red Sox team that has seen things crumble Post All-Star Break.

The Play: Royals +135

