EJ Warner, son of Kurt Warner, to start against Rutgers

On Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, it was announced that true freshman EJ Warner will get the starting nod against Rutgers (2-0). The Temple quarterback is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+.

Temple (1-1) is looking for a spark, and they hope Warner is it. He is getting the start over teammates D’Wan Mathis and Quincy Patterson. Warner entered the second quarter of last week’s game against Lafayette. He went 14 of 19 passing for 173 yards in his debut. The Scarlett Knights are no easy team to earn your first career start against. The Owls offensive line is battered and bruised so Warner is going to have to come to this game ready to play.

His father Kurt spent 12 years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. He is mainly known for his career resurgence that he experienced with Arizona. After a failed one-year deal with the Giants, Warner revived his career with the Cardinals and ended his playing time with a Super Bowl appearance in 2009. While his career is over and he is now an analyst, EJ’s season is just getting underway on Saturday.