Minnesota doesn’t submit depth chart, Colorado lists depth chart from 1972

We see all sorts of depth chart theatrics in college football. The most recognizable has been the emergence of the “OR” listing between potential starters to try and throw off teams for who they will end up seeing. The Minnesota Golden Gophers did not submit a depth chart ahead of their matchup with Colorado. In response, Colorado pulled off one of my favorite petty responses in recent memories. They listed a depth chart from 1972, which was when these two teams met for the first time.

Minnesota didn't provide a depth chart for its game against Colorado today.



In response, Colorado listed its depth chart from 1972 — the first time the two teams ever played. pic.twitter.com/1E5gUoXFgc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 17, 2022

What is your favorite part of this depth chart? The journey through time paragraph in the beginning? The football positions that aren’t listed on depth charts anymore? Either way, this is a great response when a team chooses not to submit their depth chart ahead of your matchup.

These teams have matched up four times in their history, and Colorado enters with a 3-1 record. The Buffaloes took down the Golden Gophers in that inaugural 1972 matchup while on the road. Minnesota finally got revenge in a road game of their own last year when they shut out Colorado 30-0 last year.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2.