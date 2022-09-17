Hudson Card expected to start for No. 21 Texas against UTSA despite ankle issue

Backup quarterback Hudson Card is expected to start against UTSA on Saturday, per Chris Hummer at 247 Sports. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will be sidelined for about a month due to a shoulder sprain. No. 21 Texas will host UT-San Antonio at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas with kickoff for 8 p.m. ET on the Longhorn Network.

Ewers suffered his injury last week when the Longhorns took on Alabama. In a scramble leading to a video game-like throw, he took a hard hit and slid down awkwardly on his shoulder. He left the game, and Card took over. Card came in and completed 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards but suffered an ankle injury that had him questionable for this game. Barring an aggravation of the injury during pre-game warmups, Card is expected to start against the Roadrunners.

If Card goes down, redshirt freshman Charles Wright is expected to be the backup today. Wright played against Texas Tech in 2021 but recorded no stats.

Texas is currently a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 57.5.