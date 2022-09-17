 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy vs. Appalachian State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

Troy and App State face off Saturday, September 17. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Troy Trojans and the Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 3 at STADIUM in Boone, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. With Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew all picking App State after their massive upset of No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station last week, this game to open Sun Belt play takes on some trap game potential.

Troy (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) lost 28-10 to Mississippi to open the season, following that with a 38-17 win over FCS’s Alabama A&M last Saturday. Quarterback Gunnar Watson is 57-81 for 626 yards in both games this season with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

App State (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) slayed Golaith yet again last Saturday with a 17-14 win over the No. 6 Aggies. For a proud program with plenty of history, it was yet another notch in a long line of big road wins as an underdog that has come to define the small school with a rabid fan base. Quarterback Chase Brice has been terrific so far this season, with seven touchdowns and just one interception including the 63-61 overtime loss to North Carolina to open the campaign.

App State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -560 on the moneyline. That makes Troy a +430 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Troy vs. Appalachian State

Date: September 17
Start time: 3:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN+
Live stream: ESPN+

You can only stream this game via ESPN+, a subscription service available as an add-on from ESPN even for non-subscribers. It’s available via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

