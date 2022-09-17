Troy vs. Appalachian State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 3

The Troy Trojans and the Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 3 at STADIUM in Boone, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. With Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew all picking App State after their massive upset of No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station last week, this game to open Sun Belt play takes on some trap game potential.

Troy (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) lost 28-10 to Mississippi to open the season, following that with a 38-17 win over FCS’s Alabama A&M last Saturday. Quarterback Gunnar Watson is 57-81 for 626 yards in both games this season with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

App State (1-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) slayed Golaith yet again last Saturday with a 17-14 win over the No. 6 Aggies. For a proud program with plenty of history, it was yet another notch in a long line of big road wins as an underdog that has come to define the small school with a rabid fan base. Quarterback Chase Brice has been terrific so far this season, with seven touchdowns and just one interception including the 63-61 overtime loss to North Carolina to open the campaign.

App State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -560 on the moneyline. That makes Troy a +430 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

Troy vs. Appalachian State

Date: September 17

Start time: 3:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN+

Live stream: ESPN+

You can only stream this game via ESPN+, a subscription service available as an add-on from ESPN even for non-subscribers. It’s available via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.