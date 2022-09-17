Gus Johnson falls ill, Joel Klatt by himself for the balance of Oklahoma-Nebraska blowout

Update 2:39 p.m. Urban Meyer is in the booth with Klatt and Quinn, but right now they’re only giving praise to OU head coach Brent Venables. Besides referencing the reception he received from some fans pregame, no mention of him potentially taking the Nebraska job. And it’s likely this won’t be a hard-hitting interview from his co-workers either.

Fox Sports play-by-play man and the most excitable human in college football, Gus Johnson, apparently got sick at halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game in Lincoln today. His color commentary partner Joel Klatt is now the man describing the action, as sideline reporter Brady Quinn has made his way to the booth to be an analyst.

Hate to hear @gusjohnson is too sick to go in the 2nd half. Get well brother! @joelklatt is an analyst that I’ve said could easily convert to PXP @Brady_Quinn make his way up into the booth to help out with analysis it speaks to both fellas and their combined talents. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 17, 2022

We all hope Gus is okay, but at least he’s not missing anything. Oklahoma leads 42-7 with 13:13 left in the third quarter. Nebraska was an 11-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook in their first game without newly-fired head coach Scott Frost, but it’s been all Sooners and that isn’t likely to change.

Klatt also chimes in that at some point Fox analyst Urban Meyer will join the broadcast as well. That could be an interesting journey to the press box as Meyer is considered by many to be a candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching position, and it’s clear some fans want him to take the position.