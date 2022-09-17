Bills WR Gabe Davis questionable in Week 2 vs. Titans with ankle injury

The Buffalo Bills kicked off the 2022 NFL regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 1. After an 11-day break, they are set to take on the Tennessee Titans as part of two Monday Night Football games on Monday, September 19. With the extra day of practice on Saturday, wide receiver Gabe Davis was added to the injury report and is said to be dealing with an ankle injury, per Tom Pelissero. He is officially questionable for the game.

Fantasy football implications

Davis and quarterback Josh Allen wasted little time getting the scoring going in their first game. Davis caught a 26-yard pass from Allen to score the first touchdown in the 2022 regular season. He finished with four receptions on five targets for 88 yards and a score. If he is active, you are going to start him.

If Davis happens to miss the game, there should be a few players to see an uptick in usage. Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie would likely see an increased target share. Crowder would be an interesting flex play in PPR scoring formats, but otherwise no need to play Crowder or McKenzie in your fantasy football lineups.