The Syracuse Orange pulled off some late-game heroics to knock off the Purdue Boilermakers in a wild 32-29 victory in the Carrier JWA Wireless Dome on Saturday. With just 12 second left in the game, quarterback Garrett Shrader hit Orande Gadsden II for a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown.

FOR THE WIN!!!!!



WHAT A THROW FROM GARRETT SHRADER!

Syracuse closed as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

