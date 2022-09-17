 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia turns aside Old Dominion with field goal as time expires

The Monarchs get some late-game heroics, but a final drive sends the Cavaliers home winners.

By Collin Sherwin
Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Hayden Wolff passes the ball as Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Nick Jackson chases during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In the battle for football King of the Commonwealth, Virginia denied Old Dominion state bragging rights for at least another year.

Brandan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Virginia a 16-14 win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Brennan Armstrong threw for 284 yards and the Cavaliers churned out 229 yards on the ground in a statistical blwout.

Old Dominion (1-2) took a 14-13 lead with 1:01 remaining when Hayden Wolff threw an 18-yard touchdown to Zack Kuntz.

The Monarchs opened the season with a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech, the program’s second win over the Hokies, and were looking for the sweep of the state.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will play at the end of the season.

