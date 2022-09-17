Virginia turns aside Old Dominion with field goal as time expires

In the battle for football King of the Commonwealth, Virginia denied Old Dominion state bragging rights for at least another year.

Brandan Farrell kicked a 26-yard field goal with no time remaining to give Virginia a 16-14 win over Old Dominion at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

FINAL | GAME-WINNER FOR BRENDAN FARRELL!



Brennan Armstrong down the field to set up a 26-yard game-winning field goal by Farrell, avenging his miss.



UVA 16, ODU 14 pic.twitter.com/sJ8dcmfR0m — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) September 17, 2022

Brennan Armstrong threw for 284 yards and the Cavaliers churned out 229 yards on the ground in a statistical blwout.

Old Dominion (1-2) took a 14-13 lead with 1:01 remaining when Hayden Wolff threw an 18-yard touchdown to Zack Kuntz.

OLD DOMINION LEADS



Zack Kuntz IS a SUNDAY PLAYER pic.twitter.com/VRF9vEXmWK — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 17, 2022

The Monarchs opened the season with a 20-17 win over Virginia Tech, the program’s second win over the Hokies, and were looking for the sweep of the state.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will play at the end of the season.