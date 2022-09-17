App State beats Troy on walk-off Hail Mary after hosting College GameDay

An incredible day for Appalachian State ended with a miracle.

Trailing Troy 28-26 with two seconds left, quarterback Chase Brice heaved up a Hail Mary on 4th and 10. The Trojans did manage to knock it down...straight into the hands of wide receiver Christian Horn, who took it in for the walkoff touchdown.

You couldn’t script a better ending for the Mountaineers on what will ending up being one of the biggest days in program history.

After going to College Station, TX, and upsetting Texas A&M last week, the eyes of the college football world turned to Boone, NC, this morning with ESPN’s College Gameday visiting App. State’s campus for the very first time. The rowdy crowd experienced the team of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Lee Corso hyping up their program to a national audience with school alum Luke Combs returning to campus as the guest picker.

And then you get this wild ending as the Mountaineers knocked off Troy to open Sun Belt play. With the amount of attention they’ve received, Appalachian State will most likely be ranked in the AP Top 25 tomorrow and will surely be the early frontrunner to take the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl slot this winter.