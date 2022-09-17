Bobby Petrino welcomed back to Arkansas with boos and neck braces

It’s always interesting to see when a college football coach returns to his former school. We quietly gone one this evening.

Arkansas is hosting Missouri State tonight and this marks the return of Bobby Petrino to Fayetteville, AR. The former Razorbacks head coach is now the head man at Missouri State and he was met with a chorus of boos and neck brace clad students upon his anticipated return to D.W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

For the first time since the fall of 2011 Bobby Petrino is at Razorback Stadium.



The student section let him hear it. A bunch in neck braces, to no surprise. pic.twitter.com/gwEXZQhQjo — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) September 17, 2022

The neck braces are, of course, a reference to his now infamous press conference following his motorcycle accident at Arkansas in 2012, where he wore a neck brace and a Sugar Bowl hat. Petrino initially stated that he was alone on the motorcycle, only to be revealed later that a former Arkansas volleyball player and program assistant was riding with him. It was then revealed that he was conducting an extramarital affair with said assistant, a scandal that rocked the program and forced Petrino’s ouster from Arkansas.

Missouri State is currently cruising with a 17-0 lead over the Razorbacks in the second quarter. We’ll see if Petrino ends up having the last laugh.