Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off in third quarter vs. USC

Haener took a hit on a strip sack and was unable to continue.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Fresno State at San Jose State
Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener in action during the game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Jose State Spartans on November 25, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, CA.
Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was the preseason Mountain West player of the year and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, was carted off the field in the third quarter of his team’s game against the No. 7 USC Trojans after taking a hit on a strip sack. Haener stayed down and appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury on the sack.

If Haener is done for the game, and it seems like he is, it was a tough performance for the star quarterback. He finishes the contest 10/18 for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Fresno State trailed USC 21-10 at the time of the injury, with the Bulldogs driving to potentially make it a one-score game.

Logan Fife will be the quarterback in Haener’s place. The Bulldogs will likely have to complete this game without their star. Their hopes for a Mountain West crown and stellar bowl game will hinge on how severe Haener’s injury is.

