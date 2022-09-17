Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off in third quarter vs. USC

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, who was the preseason Mountain West player of the year and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, was carted off the field in the third quarter of his team’s game against the No. 7 USC Trojans after taking a hit on a strip sack. Haener stayed down and appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury on the sack.

Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/YnVUZYPpi9 — Vanessa Romo (@VanessaRomoTV) September 18, 2022

If Haener is done for the game, and it seems like he is, it was a tough performance for the star quarterback. He finishes the contest 10/18 for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Fresno State trailed USC 21-10 at the time of the injury, with the Bulldogs driving to potentially make it a one-score game.

Logan Fife will be the quarterback in Haener’s place. The Bulldogs will likely have to complete this game without their star. Their hopes for a Mountain West crown and stellar bowl game will hinge on how severe Haener’s injury is.