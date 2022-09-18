Opening odds for Week 4 of 2022 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

Kent State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -55.5

Point total: 42

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Alabama

Point spread: Bama -43

Point total: 58

Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Point spread: OSU -16.5

Point total: 53.5

Maryland vs. No. 4 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -20

Point total: 59.5

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 19 Wake Forest

Point spread: Clemson -6.5

Point total: 55.5

Kansas State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -13

Point total: 53

No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State

Point spread: USC -5.5

Point total: 70.5

NIU vs. No. 9 Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -24

Point total: 53.5

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

Point spread: Arkansas -2

Point total: 48

Minnesota vs. No. 11 Michigan State

Point spread: Michigan State -1

Point total: 52

Wyoming vs. No. 12 BYU

Point spread: BYU -22

Point total: 51

Middle Tennessee vs. No. 13 Miami

Point spread: Miami -26

Point total: 55

No. 14 Utah vs. Arizona State

Point spread: Utah -13

Point total: 52

No. 18 Florida vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -10

Point total: 61

Point spread: NC State -40

Point total: 51

No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 45

Tulsa vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -21

Point total: 61.5

No. 21 Texas vs. Texas Tech

Point spread: Texas -5

Point total: 60.5

Central Michigan vs. No. 22 Penn State

Point spread: PSU -25

Point total: 60.5

Rhode Island vs. No. 23 Pitt

Point spread: NA

Point total:

No. 25 Oregon vs. Washington State

Point spread: Oregon -6

Point total: 55

