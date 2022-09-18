 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 4 of 2022 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 4 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By DKNation Staff
Clemson Tigers running back Domonique Thomas runs against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the opening lines for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

Kent State vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -55.5
Point total: 42

Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Alabama

Point spread: Bama -43
Point total: 58

Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Point spread: OSU -16.5
Point total: 53.5

Maryland vs. No. 4 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -20
Point total: 59.5

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 19 Wake Forest

Point spread: Clemson -6.5
Point total: 55.5

Kansas State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -13
Point total: 53

No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State

Point spread: USC -5.5
Point total: 70.5

NIU vs. No. 9 Kentucky

Point spread: Kentucky -24
Point total: 53.5

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

Point spread: Arkansas -2
Point total: 48

Minnesota vs. No. 11 Michigan State

Point spread: Michigan State -1
Point total: 52

Wyoming vs. No. 12 BYU

Point spread: BYU -22
Point total: 51

Middle Tennessee vs. No. 13 Miami

Point spread: Miami -26
Point total: 55

No. 14 Utah vs. Arizona State

Point spread: Utah -13
Point total: 52

No. 18 Florida vs. No. 15 Tennessee

Point spread: Tennessee -10
Point total: 61

UConn vs. No. 16 NC State

Point spread: NC State -40
Point total: 51

No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State

Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 45

Tulsa vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

Point spread: Ole Miss -21
Point total: 61.5

No. 21 Texas vs. Texas Tech

Point spread: Texas -5
Point total: 60.5

Central Michigan vs. No. 22 Penn State

Point spread: PSU -25
Point total: 60.5

Rhode Island vs. No. 23 Pitt

Point spread: NA
Point total:

No. 25 Oregon vs. Washington State

Point spread: Oregon -6
Point total: 55

