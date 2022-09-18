Opening odds for Week 4 of 2022 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 4 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
Kent State vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: Georgia -55.5
Point total: 42
Vanderbilt vs. No. 2 Alabama
Point spread: Bama -43
Point total: 58
Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Point spread: OSU -16.5
Point total: 53.5
Maryland vs. No. 4 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -20
Point total: 59.5
No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 19 Wake Forest
Point spread: Clemson -6.5
Point total: 55.5
Kansas State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -13
Point total: 53
No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State
Point spread: USC -5.5
Point total: 70.5
NIU vs. No. 9 Kentucky
Point spread: Kentucky -24
Point total: 53.5
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 24 Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)
Point spread: Arkansas -2
Point total: 48
Minnesota vs. No. 11 Michigan State
Point spread: Michigan State -1
Point total: 52
Wyoming vs. No. 12 BYU
Point spread: BYU -22
Point total: 51
Middle Tennessee vs. No. 13 Miami
Point spread: Miami -26
Point total: 55
No. 14 Utah vs. Arizona State
Point spread: Utah -13
Point total: 52
No. 18 Florida vs. No. 15 Tennessee
Point spread: Tennessee -10
Point total: 61
UConn vs. No. 16 NC State
Point spread: NC State -40
Point total: 51
No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State
Point spread: Pick ‘em
Point total: 45
Tulsa vs. No. 20 Ole Miss
Point spread: Ole Miss -21
Point total: 61.5
No. 21 Texas vs. Texas Tech
Point spread: Texas -5
Point total: 60.5
Central Michigan vs. No. 22 Penn State
Point spread: PSU -25
Point total: 60.5
Rhode Island vs. No. 23 Pitt
Point spread: NA
Point total:
No. 25 Oregon vs. Washington State
Point spread: Oregon -6
Point total: 55
